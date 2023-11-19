B2V Campaign Envisages Renewed Focus On Economic Empowerment Of Villages In J&K: LG

He said the aim of the programme is to bring a paradigm shift in the rural socio-economic system and make villages a vibrant force of Jammu and Kashmir's development by taking services to the people's doorstep across 4,483 panchayats.

The 10-day fifth phase of the B2V programme concluded on November 16. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration held four phases of the programme between 2019 and 2022.

“The B2V campaign, a unique endeavour of the UT administration envisages a renewed focus on the social and economic empowerment of villages. Its main objective is to bring about a paradigm shift in the rural socio-economic system and make villages a vibrant force of J-K's development,” Sinha said in his monthly 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme.

He said the B2V programme gives another big message that many challenges can be tackled through 'janbhagidari'.

“We must make mutual cooperation a permanent feature in the development journey of our villages,” the Lt Governor said, reiterating the resolve of his administration to promote equitable and inclusive development, based on the ideals of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

“Through his speech, Babasaheb had drawn the country's attention towards social equality. In the last nine years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this cherished goal has been realised and a record 13.5 crore people moved out of multi-dimensional poverty,” he said.

The Lt Governor shared the inspiring journey of progressive farmers of Jammu and Kashmir, and said the farmers with their hardwork and innovative approach are achieving the ambitious target of doubling income.

Sinha also congratulated ace para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar for their stellar performance in the recently concluded Asian Para Games and urged the youth to take inspiration from the exemplary achievements of the true champions.

