Iran Unveils Fattah-2 Hypersonic Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei visited the Ashura University of Aerospace Sciences, Azernews reports.
During the visit, he familiarised himself with the latest
achievements of the aerospace forces of Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps. It was reported that the new hypersonic
missile "Fattah-2" was also demonstrated.
The missile belongs to the "HGV" and "HCM" categories of
hypersonic weapons and is an advanced weapon used by only four
countries.
