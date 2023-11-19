Iran's Supreme Leader Insists On Severing Relations Between Islamic Countries And Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that
against the backdrop of the situation with the Gaza Strip, Islamic
countries should sever relations with Israel at least for a limited
period of time, Azernews reports.
"Islamic governments should cut off relations with Israel at
least for a limited period of time," Press TV quoted Khamenei as
saying while visiting an exhibition of the latest achievements of
the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) aerospace forces.
He also suggested restricting the supply of energy resources and
other goods to Israel. Khamenei noted that the Israeli military,
despite modern weapons and massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip,
failed to destroy the Hamas group.
It is noted that the exhibition, in particular, presented a new
Iranian hypersonic missile "Fattah 2" and drone "Shahid-147".
