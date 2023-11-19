-->


Iran's Supreme Leader Insists On Severing Relations Between Islamic Countries And Israel


11/19/2023 3:10:13 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that against the backdrop of the situation with the Gaza Strip, Islamic countries should sever relations with Israel at least for a limited period of time, Azernews reports.

"Islamic governments should cut off relations with Israel at least for a limited period of time," Press TV quoted Khamenei as saying while visiting an exhibition of the latest achievements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) aerospace forces.

He also suggested restricting the supply of energy resources and other goods to Israel. Khamenei noted that the Israeli military, despite modern weapons and massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip, failed to destroy the Hamas group.

It is noted that the exhibition, in particular, presented a new Iranian hypersonic missile "Fattah 2" and drone "Shahid-147".

