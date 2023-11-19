EU Delegation To Azerbaijan Invites To Study In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter
Mihalko has invited those wishing to study at European universities
to the Education in Europe exhibition held in Baku, he told the X
page, Azernews reports.
"Thousands of young people will be able to get information about
European universities, educational opportunities and ERASMUS+ at
the "Education in Europe" exhibition taking place in Baku. Take
part in the largest educational exhibition of the South Caucasus
today!", - the report says.
It should be noted that the "Education in Europe" exhibition is
one of a series of events held within the framework of the
initiative "European Year of Skills". The European Union has
declared 2023 as the "European Year of Skills" to help people
acquire relevant skills for high-paid and skilled jobs, as well as
to support companies in addressing skills shortages.
The exhibition, which opened on 18 November, continues
today.
All students and professionals interested in learning in
Europe can register and join the event by
applying online.
MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107454229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.