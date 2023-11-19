EURO-2024: Belgium-Azerbaijan Qualifying Game Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The match of the last round of the qualifying round of EURO-2024
between the national teams of Belgium and Azerbaijan has
started.
Azernews reports, citing Report that the match at the "King
Baudouin" stadium started 2-3 minutes later than planned.
This was caused by the wrong playing of the Azerbaijan National
Anthem. After the error was fixed, the match started.
The match is managed by the Hungarian FIFA referee Gergo
Bogar.
The hosts are second in Group F with 17 points. Our team is
ranked 4th with 7 points. In the other match of the group, Sweden
faces Estonia in front of their home fans.
