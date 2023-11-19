-->


EURO-2024: Belgium-Azerbaijan Qualifying Game Kicks Off


11/19/2023 3:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The match of the last round of the qualifying round of EURO-2024 between the national teams of Belgium and Azerbaijan has started.

Azernews reports, citing Report that the match at the "King Baudouin" stadium started 2-3 minutes later than planned.

This was caused by the wrong playing of the Azerbaijan National Anthem. After the error was fixed, the match started.

The match is managed by the Hungarian FIFA referee Gergo Bogar.

The hosts are second in Group F with 17 points. Our team is ranked 4th with 7 points. In the other match of the group, Sweden faces Estonia in front of their home fans.

