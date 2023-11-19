Global Woman Summit Conference Starts In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The conference "Global Woman Summit" has started in Baku. Vugar
Safarli, one of the organisers of the conference, said at a press
conference, Azernews reports.
Safarli noted that the event aims to stimulate women to success
in business.
"Achievements of successful women should inspire. This is the
aim of our event," he emphasised. It is worth noting that more than
60 representatives from 30 countries are taking part in the
event.
