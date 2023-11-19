-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Woman Summit Conference Starts In Baku


11/19/2023 3:10:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The conference "Global Woman Summit" has started in Baku. Vugar Safarli, one of the organisers of the conference, said at a press conference, Azernews reports.

Safarli noted that the event aims to stimulate women to success in business.

"Achievements of successful women should inspire. This is the aim of our event," he emphasised. It is worth noting that more than 60 representatives from 30 countries are taking part in the event.

MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107454226

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search