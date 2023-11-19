IMF Lists Ways To Increase Economic Growth In World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The global economy has proved surprisingly resilient in 2023,
but recovery from two successive shocks - pandemic and war -
remains slow and uneven, and divergence in economic development
around the world continues to widen," International Monetary Fund
(IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said, Azernews reports.
"We forecast both 2023 and 2024 global economic growth of 3 per
cent, but unfortunately the medium-term growth outlook also remains
somewhat weak. We are lagging behind the 3.8% annual growth
trajectory seen in the previous three decades.
Our slow growth forecasts are driven mainly by persistent low
productivity. To change this, we need structural reforms to improve
productivity and safe benefits, and to manage the risks of new
technologies, especially artificial intelligence. According to
research using company-specific data, artificial intelligence can
increase annual labour productivity growth rates by 2-3%. While
this is important, it will also lead to a transformation in the
labour market. People will lose their jobs, and if this is not
addressed, it could increase social unrest," the IMF chief
said.
In her opinion, in the world of technological transformation, it
is crucial to jointly combat climate change, protect financial
stability in an interconnected world and address debt problems,
especially for low-income countries.
