War Update: 7,000 Russian Soldiers Killed In Action, 711 Units Of Enemy Equipment Destroyed Within Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 7,029 Russian invaders and destroyed 711 units of enemy military hardware during the week, including 123 drones, a warplane, and 17 multiple rocket launchers.

That's according to First Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Among the destroyed units of military hardware are 86 enemy tanks, 94 armored fighting vehicles, 185 artillery systems, eight air defense systems, 170 vehicles, and 18 units of specialized equipment.

F-16 jets will turn the tide of– Ukrainian Air Force

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three enemy missiles in the same period.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine since the outset of the full-scale invasion has amounted to 318,570.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov