Kherson Authorities Show Consequences Of Russian Attack On Regional Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Regional authorities have shared a video, showing the consequences of Russia's recent artillery attack on the city of Kherson.

The relevant video was posted by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Kherson has come under enemy fire again. [...] After 11:00 a.m., the occupiers struck the residential area. Five people were injured, including a 3-year-old child,” Prokudin wrote.

The little girl was taken to hospital with neck and leg injuries.

Additionally, three women were injured, aged 47, 55 and 68. They were taken to hospital in moderately grave condition. A man, 59, received shrapnel injuries.

A reminder that, on November 18, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 71 times. Four civilians were reported injured.