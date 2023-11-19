Russians Attack Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district several times today. Three detached houses were damaged.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Nikopol district came under enemy fire several times during the day. The Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities, as well as the city of Nikopol, were struck with heavy artillery,” Lysak wrote.
In his words, three detached houses and a household building were damaged.
Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.
