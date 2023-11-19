India Delivers 32 Tons Of Humanitarian Assistance To Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- India said on Sunday that it is continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine as 32 tons of relief materials arrived in Egypt.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on his official account in X that second Indian Air Force aircraft MCC C17 carrying 32 tons of aid departs for the El-Arish Airport in Egypt.

Later, the Ministry's official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the second tranche of Indian humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine arrived in Egypt and relief material handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent for further transmission to Palestine.

India had dispatched its first humanitarian assistance on board an IAF aircraft on October 22.

New Delhi had expressed its growing concern over the civilian killings in Gaza in the ongoing Israel Hamas war and called for cessation of violence and find a lasting solution through establishing a state for the Palestinians. (end)









