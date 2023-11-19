Defense Minister Honors New Officers' Graduates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored at Bayan Palace on Sunday new officers who graduated of the British Royal Naval College, and after the issuance of the Amiri decree appointing them as officers in the Kuwaiti army.

A statement by the Army Chief of Staff said that the inauguration ceremony began with the reading of the Amiri decree, and then the new officers took the legal oath.

The statement added that Sheikh Ahmad then congratulated the new officers for gaining the precious trust of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince as officers in the army.

Sheikh Ahmed said, "today you are taking your first steps on the path of work, effort and sacrifice, so be worthy of this trust by bearing the responsibility placed on you and carrying out your duties and tasks assigned to you.

The minister also expressed his best wishes for the new officers to achieve what we all aspire to in terms of development, progress, and "prosperity for our armed forces." (end)

