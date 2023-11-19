Kuwait's Abulhassan Picked For World Aquatics Advisory Committee Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The World Aquatics on Sunday picked Kuwait's Faisal Abulhassan for membership in the advisory committee of its executive office which aims to "contribute to the development of its six competitions" worldwide.

A statement by the Kuwaiti Aquatic Federation said Abulhassan was chosen due to his valuable experience in all of the federations sports which include swimming, diving, artistic swimming, water polo and open water.

Abulhassan alluded that he is the newest member in the advisory committee which is led by the President of the American Aquatics Federation, Christopher Burton, in hopes to contribute to the development of the federation's around the world.

While also mentioning the World Aquatics headed by Kuwaiti Hussain Al-Musallam, was established in 1908 and recognized by the OIC for administering international competitions with its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. (end)

