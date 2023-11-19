UNRWA Says It Receives Only Half Of Its Fuel Needs To Operate In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 19 (Petra) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced Sunday that it has begun receiving half the fuel it needs to run its minimum operations in embattled Gaza.UNRWA's media advisor, Adnan Abu Hasna, stated that the agency is only given 60,000 litres of fuel daily, adding that it represents half of UNRWA's needs to meet the minimum level of its operation needs in the besieged enclave.Abu Hasna explained that the allowed fuel would be distributed to water desalination plants and to generate energy for hospitals, operate bakeries, dispose of wastewater and collect solid waste, noting that Gazans would receive two-thirds of their drinking water needs.He added that streets in Gaza are flooded with sewage due to insufficient fuel to drain the water.