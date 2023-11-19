Yarmouk Water Company, French Development Agency Talk Sanitation Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, November 19 (Petra) -- The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Yarmouk Water Company, Hussein Soub, and a French Development Agency (AFD) expert team discussed Sunday cooperation in water and sanitation projects.Soub focused on partnership and cooperation with the French Agency in supporting the water sector in Jordan, noting AFD-supported water projects.The meeting focused on the most prominent plans and programmes in water supply, improvement of sanitation services and asset management to meet the needs of the governorates of northern Jordan.