UAE: Hospital Director Replaced After Worst Service Centre Rating

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 12:19 PM

Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 11:01 PM

The director of a hospital in the UAE has been replaced after the healthcare facility featured at the bottom of the list of worst service centres. The director-general of the Emirates Health Services - which manages the Kalba Hospital - has been asked to be at the facility over the next month to ensure services are bettered.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the best and worst federal government entities.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure service centre in Ras Al Khaimah was also among the worst service centres. The poorly-performing entities have been given 60 days to improve services. A second evaluation at the end of this period will assess whether the management teams at these centres need to be changed.

“Outstanding government service is a right of the people residing in the UAE that we will not compromise on,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on microblogging platform X.“Interacting with the public in a positive manner is a basic duty of every government official.”

Best centres

Sheikh Mohammed said 124 government service channels were evaluated as part of the annual star rating system. These included service centres, websites, apps and contact centres of 25 federal ministries and entities.

The best six centres were awarded 6-star ratings. The federal entities that got the best ratings include Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security and Ministry of Interior.

The star rating system for services was launched in 2011 to better government services. It rates service channel on a scale of 2 to 7 stars.

The system was updated in 2019 to include contact and service centres, websites and apps. Service channels are evaluated and classified based on the results of customer satisfaction surveys and inputs from mystery shoppers.

