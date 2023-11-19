UAE: Desert Area Closed To Visitors After Off-Roading Accident Kills One In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 11:13 AM

The Sharjah Police have officially closed the Al Faya dunes area in the emirate's central region to prioritise the safety and security of community members. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic incident on the evening of Friday, November 17, where an Asian youth lost his life in an off-roading accident in Al Faya desert, resulting in another Asian individual sustaining injuries.

The General Command of Sharjah Police has stated that the complete closure of Al Faya dunes is a response to the lack of compliance with security rules and guidelines. The engagement in illegal off-roading activities poses a risk to the lives of motorists and the families or individuals accompanying them.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said:“Many members of the public go to desert areas during the holidays to enjoy the rainy weather, and among them are young people who enjoy riding sand hills, who engage in wrong practices in these areas, which leads to... This leads to many accidents and puts their lives and the lives of others at risk."

Sharjah Police has conducted multiple awareness campaigns to prevent unauthorised and reckless driving, especially during holidays. The aim is to ensure the safety of families and individuals visiting the area for recreational purposes. The authority has warned drivers, emphasising the importance of refraining from performing stunts in sandy areas.

The lockdown serves as a warning to vehicle owners involved in such activities, urging them to strictly adhere to laws. Additionally, community members are strongly encouraged to promptly report if they observe such dangerous behaviours by dialling the emergency number (999).

