Travis Head Joins Elite World Cup Final Hundred Club

Australia's Travis Head became just the seventh batsman to score a hundred in a World Cup final when he achieved the feat against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The opener's 137 sealed a record-extending sixth World Cup title for his side in a comprehensive six-wicket defeat of an India team who had won all 10 of their previous games at the tournament.
Head's hundred was also the third by an Australian in a World Cup final following match-winning efforts of 140 not out by Ricky Ponting in 2003 and Adam Gilchrist's 149 four years later.
Below AFP Sport lists all the hundreds scored in a World Cup final.
Hundreds in a World Cup final (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, year):
149 - Adam Gilchrist, Australia v Sri Lanka, Bridgetown, 2007
140 not out - Ricky Ponting, Australia v India, Johannesburg, 2003
138 not out - Vivian Richards, West Indies v England, Lord's, 1979
137- Travis Head, Australia v India, Ahmedabad, 2023
107 not out - Aravinda de Silva, Sri Lanka v Australia, Lahore, 1996
103 not out - Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka v India, Mumbai, 2011
102 - Clive Lloyd, West Indies v England, Lord's, 1975
Jaywardene's century is the only World Cup final hundred to have been made in a losing cause
