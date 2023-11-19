(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Khan Younis, Gaza Strip: Gaza's Health Ministry says 30 premature babies have been evacuated from Shifa Hospital and will be transferred to hospitals in Egypt.

Medhat Abbas, a spokesman for the ministry, said they were evacuated from the hospital on Sunday.

32 babies in critical condition among patients left at Gaza's main hospital, UN team says

A World Health Organization team that visited Shifa Hospital on Saturday said 32 babies were among scores of critically ill patients stranded at the hospital, where Israeli forces have been operating since last week.

It was not immediately possible to resolve the discrepancy in the numbers.

