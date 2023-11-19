Qatar Participates In 14Th Bosphorus Summit In Istanbul

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated, with a delegation headed by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, in the fourteenth Bosphorus Summit, which is took place in Istanbul, from 16 to 17 November under the theme“Navigating the Next Century: Challenges and Promises.”

Minister of Commerce and Industry expressed his pleasure at participating in the influential assembly during his speech at the summit. He stressed the summit's significance as a leading global forum that brings together leaders, experts, and stakeholders to share ideas and provide invaluable insights across various fields. Additionally, he underscored its importance as an international platform fostering collaboration and disseminating best practices, in line with the shared goal of advancing stability and fostering prosperity on a global economic level.

He highlighted that the current event of the Bosphorus Summit is taking place amidst a period defined by an array of challenges that bear substantial consequences for the global economy. Among these challenges are the critical issues of the food security crisis and climate change.

Additionally, the Minister of Commerce and Industry underscored Qatar's active participation in the summit, emphasizing its commitment to establishing strategic partnerships with countries worldwide. This dedication extends to promoting initiatives aimed at fostering a sustainable global economy through the development of new international alliances and strengthening multilateral cooperation. The summit plays a crucial role in embracing critical perspectives and visions necessary for the economic progress of nations. These initiatives are essential for empowering economies to effectively tackle the pressing challenges of the modern world.

In his address, the Minister highlighted the strategic initiatives undertaken by Qatar as outlined in QNV 2030. Those initiatives aim to connect the advancements in science and technology for a transformative impact, steering towards a more promising future. He also underscored the notable progress achieved over the past two decades, with the country experiencing substantial infrastructural development and robust growth across diverse industries. This trajectory has positioned Qatar among the strongest economies globally.

He stated that in alignment with the government's vision to position Qatar as a hub for digital innovation, numerous initiatives have been initiated across various sectors. The overarching objective is to facilitate technological advancements, elevating their contribution to overall growth and sustainability.

On a different note, He explained that Qatar has placed significant emphasis on digital security and cybersecurity. On a domestic scale, Qatar established the National Cybersecurity Agency. Qatar is also actively committed to encouraging global cooperation and serves as an active member of the Global Cybersecurity Forum.

Wrapping up his speech, the Minister expressed his hopes for the successful achievement of the summit's goals, and expressed his belief that the resulting outcomes would facilitate improved economic and trade collaboration among the nations involved, thereby making significant contributions to shared initiatives.

Throughout its course, the summit's sessions and seminars covered several significant issues. It included an exploration of the prospects for the next century, considerations on climate and the green economy, conflict resolution strategies, the dynamics of the Arab-Turkish dialogue, the Belt and Road initiative, developments in banking and financial services, defence industries, and cybersecurity, as well as discussions on infrastructure and urban development investments. Additionally, the summit examined matters related to global health and health law, strategies for accessing global markets and trade areas, the influential role of artificial intelligence in the digital race, and significant discussions on capital markets.

The summit also featured discussions on the impacts of the global climate crisis on the agricultural and food sector, the evolving landscape of working life through the redefinition of real estate investments, international journalism, the prospective developments in professional sports, globalization's influence on higher education, and the evolving role of women in the economy.

The Bosphorus Summit holds a significant position as a crucial platform uniting politicians, businessmen, and entrepreneurs from countries in the Middle East and around the world. The primary objective is to engage in discussions regarding visions, ideas, and the practical implementation of various projects. Moreover, the summit serves as a forum for deliberating on the future of international relations and regional cooperation. By bringing together political figures and representatives from various economic sectors, the summit casts a spotlight on paramount issues, thereby promoting and ensuring successful trade cooperation between nations, both on regional and global scales.