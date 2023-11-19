QNB Named 'Best Wealth Manager Servicing In Qatar' 2023 By Wealthbriefing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been selected as“Best Wealth Manager Servicing in Qatar” at the tenth Annual WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2023.

The prestigious award is a testament to the bank standing as the leading wealth management institution in Qatar and marks its dedication to creating sustainable investment solutions and customized advisory services to empower its affluent customers to strategically manage their wealth and secure their financial future.

It also recognizes QNB's efforts to develop a leading platform of investment instruments covering equity, fixed income, structured products, real estate and commodity investments to help clients build and grow their wealth, according to their return objectives and risk profile.

Commenting on the achievement, Adel Khashabi, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Asset and Wealth Management , said:“We are thrilled with this new recognition that celebrates our position at the top of the private banking sector and underlines our investment expertise to achieve the highest return for our clients.

We see this award as a tribute to our strong record in successfully serving our clients with the state-of-the-art solutions and products and cater to their investment needs. We look forward to offering our clients customized investment opportunities while fostering excellence and innovation.”

The WealthBriefing MENA Awards recognize outstanding organisations, which have demonstrated innovation and excellence. Each of these awards is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process of selection.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.