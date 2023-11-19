QIC Sponsors Qatar Travel Mart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Group (QIC Group, QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced its sponsorship of the Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2023, to be held tomorrow at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from 20 to 22 November 2023.

In addition to lending its insurance capabilities to this year's edition, QIC is an expert panel participant on the role of the insurance industry in 'preserving cultural heritage and promoting tourism.

Additionally, QIC will showcase its latest inbound and outbound travel insurance solutions for retail and corporate customers, offering QTM visitors a unique opportunity to explore the variety of insurance options they can choose from when traveling to and from Qatar.

Visitors to the QIC pavilion will receive personalised insurance advice, and instant assistance with determining their travel insurance needs, understanding the logic of travel coverage, and choosing the right policies that best respond to their travel needs around the world.

Salem Al Mannai, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented on the sponsorship,“We are delighted to once again be the official insurance sponsor of Qatar Travel Mart, and to be present at this unique event where we will showcase our latest travel insurance products and solutions to local and global audiences. Sponsoring QTM 2023 is indeed another testament to QIC's commitment to supporting the development of the travel industry in Qatar, and to contributing to all valuable initiatives that shall help cement Qatar's position as a major regional hub for inbound tourism.”

QTM 2023 continues to be an exclusive world-class platform for Qatar's travel and tourism industries, with more than 9,000 visitors from 60 countries expected to attend.

The exhibition will offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore some of the world's top destinations and the latest trends in business and leisure travels, while being rich with collaboration opportunities between tourism boards, travel agencies, international carriers, and other public and private stakeholders.