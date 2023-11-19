Team Qatar Riders Shine At Jahez Showjumping League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Team Qatar riders sparkled on the second day of Jahez Showjumping League organised by the Saudi Arabia Equestrian Federation with participation of 135 riders from 17 countries.

Qatar's Mohamed Khalifa Al Baker was crowned the champion in the 145cm class where Jordan's Nosouh Kayali finished second while Thailand's Jan Kabahorn clinched the third place.

Qatar's Faleh Suwaid Al Ajami claimed the first place in 130cm event ahead of Saudi Arabia's Faisal Bakesri and Khalid Al Hadi, who occupied the second and third places respectively.