Aajel Lands Lekhraib Cup At Al Uqda

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab Racing's homebred Aajel gave a fitting start to action at the Al Uqda Racecourse sealing a thrilling neck win to clinch the Lekhraib Cup yesterday.

Following eight meetings at the Al Rayyan racecourse, the Qatar Racing and Equestrian's (QREC) action moved to Al Uqda that hosted a total of eight races during its first race day of the season.



Qatar Racing and Equestrian's Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi (left) with the connection of Aajel after Al Shaqab Racing's homebred won the Lekhraib Cup yesterday.

The feature race – a 2200m Handicap (85-105) for Purebred Arabians – saw thrilling contest with Jean de Mieulle-trained Aajel overcoming a tough challenge from runner-up Al Hafar to claim prestigious win for jockey Kyllan Barbaud.

The victory in the feature completed a double for trainer De Mieulle, who earlier yesterday relished a win for Anasheed in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate. The pair of trainer MHK Al Attiyah and jockey Szczepan Mazur also enjoyed a fine day as they combined to seal trebles with triumphs for Inzan, AJS Haizum and AJS Jassas.

1st Al Uqda Meeting - Lekhraib Cup Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Lekhraib Cup, Purebred Arabian Handicap

(85-105), 3YO+

Aajel, Jean de Mieulle, Kyllan Barbaud

Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85), 3YO+

Akmar, Hadi Al Ramzani, Ebrahim Nader

Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80), 3YO+

Inzan, MHK Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (60-80), 3YO+

AJS Haizum, MHK Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

Thoroughbred Handicap (0-70), 3YO+

Flirty Rascal, Al Anoud Khalifa Al Malki, Saleh Salem Al Marri

Local Thoroughbred Handicap (35-55), 3YO+

Mutamarrid, Jihad El Ahmad, Giuseppe Cultratro

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, 3-6YOs

Anasheed, Jean de Mieulle, Chloe Mignonneau

8 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, 3-6YOs

AJS Jassas, MHK Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur