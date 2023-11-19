Australia Opt To Bowl Against India In Cricket World Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Ahmedabad, India: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first against undefeated India in the World Cup final to be played in front of 130,000 fans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Both teams remain unchanged for the clash at the world's biggest cricket stadium where Australia, playing in an eighth final, look for a sixth title.

India won the World Cup in 1983 and then again on home soil in 2011.