Australia Beats India To Win Cricket World Cup For Sixth Time As Head Hits 137


11/19/2023 2:31:04 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Ahmedabad, India: Australia won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time Sunday, ending India's dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head's 137.
A heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced as Head combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out ) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the target of 241.

Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs but Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket, adding to its 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

India won all 10 of its matches before the final and was seeking a third title in its fourth appearance in a title match that brought a country of 1.4 billion people to a virtual standstill.

Virat Kohli (54) and Lokesh Rahul (66) made half-centuries in India's 240 all out on a slow pitch.

