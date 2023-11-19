Sheikha Alya Meets UN Official For Ldcs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) H E Rabab Fatima.

During the meeting, they discussed the solid partnership between Qatar and the UN Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.

They also discussed the appropriate means of implementing the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries, issued by the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which was hosted by the State of Qatar in March.