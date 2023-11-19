Qatar Sends Over 40 Tonnes Of Aid For Palestinians To Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari plane belonging to the Armed Forces headed to the city of Al-Arish in Egypt, carrying 41 tons of food and shelter supplies on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The aid provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Red Crescent will further be transported to Gaza.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people during the difficult humanitarian conditions resulting from the Israeli bombing that the Gaza Strip is being subjected to.

