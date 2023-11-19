Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Egyptian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Sameh Shoukry in Cario.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation between the two countries regarding the Gaza Strip, especially in the field of transferring Qatari humanitarian aid within the framework of recent joint coordination approved by the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.