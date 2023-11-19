Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister Witness Conclusion Of Watan Exercise

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence HE Dr. Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah and Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani witnessed the conclusion of the Watan Exercise 2023 on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Several ministers and security officials of the country witnessed the visual presentation.

The ceremony featured a comprehensive review of diverse training courses covering counter-terrorism, urban combat, personal protection, explosives, and self-defense.

Graduates showcased their acquired combat formations and military skills during the celebration.

The toppers of training courses and participants in the Watan Exercise 2023 held this month, November 2023, were honoured by Their Excellencies the Ministers.