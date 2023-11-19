Prime Minister, EU's Foreign Policy Chief Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met here on Sunday with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy HE Josep Borrell, who is visiting Doha.

The two sides discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, voiced Qatar's appreciation for HE Josep Borrell's call for unhindered access of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and for his efforts to implement the Security Council resolution on humanitarian pauses.

His Excellency stressed that the situation in the Gaza Strip is tragic in light of the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against our Palestinian brothers, expressing his regret at the silence of the international community regarding the massacres targeting civilians, especially children and women, in addition to striking civilian, relief and humanitarian facilities.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined the necessity of an immediate halt of bombing, retaliatory operations, and indiscriminate attacks on the Gaza Strip, in addition to lifting the unjust siege imposed on the Strip for years.

His Excellency also stressed the need for the international community to come together and assume its responsibilities to resolve the Palestinian issue and achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace based on ending the occupation and recognizing Palestinian rights in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, most importantly the Palestinian right to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Excellency affirmed the continued efforts of the State of Qatar to mediate the release of prisoners, despite the difficulties resulting from the escalation of the aggression against Gaza.

For his part, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for its mediation efforts to release the prisoners since the first day of the outbreak of the crisis.