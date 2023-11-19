King, In Phone Call, Checks On Staff Of Jordan's Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Sunday checked on the staff of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, including personnel who were injured in an Israeli attack that took place in the hospital's vicinity.In a phone call with the commander of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, Col. Thaer Al Khatib, King Abdullah expressed his wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured staff.His Majesty expressed Jordanians' pride and support for the field hospital staff, wishing them well and urging them to keep their morale high.The King said the attack on the hospital's medical staff is a heinous crime, noting that all necessary measures will be taken to deal with it.His Majesty reaffirmed his support for the hospital staff's efforts in serving and treating Gazans injured in the Israeli aggression, stressing that the hospital is part of Jordan's continuous support for the Palestinians.For his part, Col. Khatib said all hospital staff are in good health with high morale, adding that the injured are receiving the necessary treatment and stressing readiness to continue providing Gazans with medical services.Seven staff members of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza were injured in an Israeli attack near the hospital last Wednesday during their attempt to transport injured Palestinians for treatment.Established in 2009 upon His Majesty's directives, the field hospital includes 182 specialists and supporting staff.