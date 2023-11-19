Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Meets UN Under-Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Secretary-General, Majid Qatarneh, met on Sunday with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Bahous.The meeting discussed the latest developments in Gaza, as well as efforts to end the war and protect civilians, particularly women and children.The meeting covered how the international community must take responsibility for its actions and act quickly to put an end to the brutal war on Gaza, as well as the suffering and humanitarian disaster it has caused. This war violates international humanitarian law, international law, and all moral and human values.The meeting also highlighted ways to strengthen mechanisms that protect and assist women and children.