British Minister Inaugurates UK Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: HE Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and United Nations at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, inaugurated his country's pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha International Zone.

Minister of Municipality, Chairman of the National Committee for Hosting Expo 2023 Doha HE Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie accompanied Lord Ahmad along with a number of Their Excellencies Ambassadors, senior officials, and those interested in agricultural and environmental affairs on a tour of the pavilion.

Lord Tariq Ahmad learned about the United Kingdom pavilion, its facilities and activities, in addition to the displaced modern agricultural techniques and equipment.

The UK Pavilion showcases the country's expertise in sustainability and environmental protection. Visitors will have a chance to learn about the most prominent innovations and sustainability in water, food, and energy.

Through its participation in the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, the United Kingdom aims to increase UK companies' chances in entering new markets in the Middle East region, as well as promote their capabilities in the agricultural and horticultural fields.

During the inauguration ceremony, a number of participants praised Qatar's great efforts in organizing this global exhibition to counter climate change and promote sustainability globally, stressing at the same time the UK's partnership with the State of Qatar in relation to products, services, and a sustainable future.