Trading Support And Resistance USD/CHF

I will begin with my monthly and weekly Forex forecast of the currency pairs worth watching. The first part of my forecast is based upon my research of the past 20 years of Forex prices, which show that the following methodologies have all produced profitable results:
Trading the two currencies that are trending the most strongly over the past 6 months. Trading
against
very strong
weekly counter-trend movements by currency pairs
made during the previous
week . Carry Trade:
Buying currencies with high interest rates and selling currencies with low interest rates .
Let us look at the relevant data of currency price changes and interest rates to date, which we compiled using a trade-weighted index of the major global currencies:
Monthly Forecast November 2023
For the month of November, I made no forecast, as the US Dollar was making a deep counter-trend retracement Forecast
19th
November 2023
Last week, I made no weekly forecast.
This week, I forecast that the AUD/USD and EUR/USD currency pairs are likely to decline in value. Directional
volatility
in the Forex market increased last week
with 48% of the most important currency pairs fluctuating over the week by more than 1%.
Volatility is likely to decrease over the coming week
, as there will be fewer truly high-impact data releases. Last week was dominated by relative strength in the Australian Dollar, and relative weakness in the US Dollar.
You can trade my forecasts in a real or
key support and resistance levels .
key support and resistance levels .
There are certain key support and resistance levels that can be monitored on the more popular currency pairs this week.
Let us see how trading one of these key pairs last week off key support and resistance levels could have worked out:USD/CHF I had expected the level at
$0.9050 mig ht act as resistance in
the USD/CHF currency pair
last week
, as it had acted previously as both support and resistance. Note how these“role reversal” levels can work well. The H1 price chart below shows how the price rejected this level right at the start of last Monday's New York / London session overlap (which can be a great time to enter trades in major currency pairs like this one) with
a bearish piercing candlestick ,
marked by the down arrow in the price chart below signaling the timing of this bearish rejection. This trade has been extremely profitable so far, giving a maximum reward to risk ratio of more than 12 to 1
based upon the size of the entry candlestick.
Ready to trade our
weekly Forex analysis ? We've made a list of
the best brokers
to trade Forex worth using.
