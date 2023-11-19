NPP Leader Holds Talks With Indian High Commissioner

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Leader of the National Peoples Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake, had talks with the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay.

The NPP, a strong critic of Indian investments in Sri Lanka, discussed a range of issues with India.

Dissanayake discussed the economic crisis and other issues at the meeting, the NPP said. (Colombo Gazette)