NPP Leader Holds Talks With Indian High Commissioner

Leader of the National Peoples Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake, had talks with the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay.
The NPP, a strong critic of Indian investments in Sri Lanka, discussed a range of issues with India.
Dissanayake discussed the economic crisis and other issues at the meeting, the NPP said. (Colombo Gazette)
