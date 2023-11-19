ICC World Cup Final: India Vs Australia (Live)

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 19 – India will bat first as they face Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a match that will crown the new world champion.
Australia have won the toss and decided to ask India to bat first in the final of the Cricket World Cup. Both India and Australia have chosen to go into the final with unchanged teams.
WATCH LIVE:
ADVERTISEMENT
For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here
MENAFN19112023000191011043ID1107453787
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.