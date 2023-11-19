ICC World Cup Final: India Vs Australia (Live)

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 19 – India will bat first as they face Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a match that will crown the new world champion.

Australia have won the toss and decided to ask India to bat first in the final of the Cricket World Cup. Both India and Australia have chosen to go into the final with unchanged teams.

