Farah Residents Want E-ID Card Centers Opened In Districts

FARAH (Pajhwok): Residents of Gulistan, Purchaman and Khak-i-Safed districts of western Farah province say they are hundreds of kilometers away from Farah city, the provincial capital, where they travel to apply for electronic ID cards.

Faiz Muhammad, a resident of Qala Kohna area of Gulistan district, told Pajhwok that Farah was a large province and electronic ID cards distribution center only existed in Farah city.

He said Gulistan district was about 250 kilometers away from Farah city and it was not easy for residents to take all their family members there to obtain ID cards.

“For this reason, many people in Gulistan district are without electronic ID cards”.

“Our area is 250km away from Farah city and there is no electronic ID cards issuance facility in our district. We need ID card even when we buy a SIM card.”

He urged the government to establish an electronic ID card distribution center in Gulistan district.

Mohammad Wazir, a resident of Dewal Surkh village in Khak-i-Safed district said no electronic ID card services were available in their area.

“People cannot take their wives and children to the city for biometrics and ID card is not issued in one day”.

He also asked the government to facilitate people's access to obtaining ID cards.

Abdul Hamid Hami, a resident of Purchaman district and a tribal leader, said their district was about 380 km away from Farah city and the road were in bad condition and travelling to Farah city was not less than a nightmare.

He said the government should set up a special center for distribution of ID cards to the people in their area.

He said electronic ID cards were important as one could do nothing without ID card.

Qari Yusaf, statistics department head, acknowledged problems mentioned by the people of the three districts.

He said there was only one ID card distribution center in Farah city.

However, he promised a center would be activated in Farahrud district soon.

“Paper ID card centers exist in all districts, but electronic ID cards center is only available in Farah city. A center has been approved for Farahrud district, which will start issuing electronic ID cards in two days.”

He said Farahrud district was close to Gulistan, Purchaman and Bala Buluk districts and residents of these districts would easily obtain ID cards.

The issuance of electronic ID cards has been started nationwide, but issuance centers mostly exist only in provincial capitals and people living in remote areas have to travel to provincial capitals to obtain the cards.

