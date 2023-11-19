Australia Wins ODI WC-2023, Shatters India Dream

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Australia wins One Day International (ODI) World Cup (WC) final by six wickets beating host and tournament favorite India in Ahmadabad on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Aussies Captain Pat Cummins Invited India to bat first on a wickets that had something for the bowlers and the dew factor which help the side batting second in the late overs.

India batter give a good start to their side but Aussies bowlers never allowed long partnerships and struck at regular intervals. The entire Indian team was bowled for 240 in the allotted 50 overs.

In replay Australia had a shaky start and at one stage the men in yellow were 49-3 but left hand opener Travis Head played a magnificent innings of 120 balls 137 and guided his side to a win all important game.

Head and Labuschagne played complementary knocks to guide the Aussies to victory.

Australia achieved the 240 target at the loss of 4 wickets in 43 overs.

