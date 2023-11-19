Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be misty to foggy at places at first, scattered clouds, moderate temperature daytime and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with chance of isolated rain, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 05 knot at first becomes northeasterly to southeasterly 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable northwesterly to northeasterly 04 to 14 knot.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08/02 KM or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 5 to 9 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 FT. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 FT.

Area High Tide

Low Tide Min

Messaid 10:42 *****

00:58 *****

20

Wakrah: 09:40 20:45

00:51 *****

22

Doha: 08:47 19:25

01:19 17:07

23

Al Khor: 09:22 19:16

16:30 *****

22

Ruwais 08:36 21:49

02:27 15:49

22

Dukhan: 01:46 14:00

07:44 20:29

19

Sunrise: 05:53 LT

Sunset: 16:44 LT

