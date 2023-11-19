Israel-Hamas War: 'At Least Cut Off...': Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's Appeal To Islamic Nations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas crossing 40 days, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an appeal to all Muslim-majority countries on November 19, asking them to snap political ties with the Zionist state.\"Islamic governments should at least cut off political ties to Israel for a limited time,\" Khamenei said on November 19, while attending a military exhibition in Tehran also slammed those Islamic nations that have failed to condemn Israel for the alleged excesses its forces have committed in Gaza Read: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi seeks India to 'use all its capacities' to end Israeli actions in Gaza\"Some Islamic governments have condemned Israeli crimes in assemblies while some have not. This is unacceptable,\" the state media quoted Khamenei as saying.

The top Iranian leader also reiterated that Islamic governments should cut off Israel from their goods and energy, news agency Reuters reported's remarks come days after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's proposal for wide-ranging sanctions on Israel did not find an appeal among the majority of Islamic nations. The proposal was made by Raisi during a joint summit of the Organisational for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh on November 10 Arabia, considered as the de-facto leader of the Muslim world, along with its neighbour the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was among the countries that had blocked another proposal moved at the Islamic-Arab summit that sought to snap all ties with Israel, a report had said proposal was to sever all diplomatic and economic relations with Tel Aviv, deny Arab airspace to Israeli flights and that the oil-producing Muslim countries should“threaten to use oil as a means of leverage\" to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, The Times of Israel had reported Ehud Ya'ari, the Arab affairs analyst of Israeli news platform Channel 12, as saying, in a statement issued today, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the country's Axis of Resistance was \"cleverly adjusting pressure\" on Israel. \"Resistance groups still have inactivated capacity (for pressure on Israel),\" Reuters quoted him as saying. The Axis of Resistance includes Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

