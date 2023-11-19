Earthquake Today: Quake Of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Andaman Sea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the Andaman Sea near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday evening, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred at 7:36 pm at a depth of 120 km.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-11-2023, 18:36:46 IST, Lat: 9.94 & Long: 93.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India,\" NCS said in a post on X.Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, according to the NCS.(This is a developing news)

MENAFN19112023007365015876ID1107453634