(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Muhammad Asif Noor
The recent summit between President Xi Jinping of China and
President Joe Biden of the United States, held in San Francisco,
stands as a pivotal moment in the complex landscape of
international relations. Against the backdrop of heightened global
uncertainties and evolving power dynamics, the meeting aimed to
recalibrate the trajectory of Sino-U.S. relations. The multifaceted
discussions held during this meeting have implications not only for
the two nations involved but also for the broader global landscape.
The discussions between the leaders covered various crucial topics,
ranging from the sensitive Taiwan issue to collaborative efforts on
addressing climate change. As the world has closely observed the
meeting, it becomes evident that the changing dynamics of US-China
relations carry profound consequences for global stability,
economic cooperation, and diplomatic engagements.
At the heart of the discussions was the palpable desire for
stability. The leaders, cognizant of the complexities, sought to
recalibrate their nations' relationship towards a track of managed
competition. Both China and the U.S. face internal and external
pressures, and a stable external environment is as crucial for
China's economic trajectory as it is for the U.S. to foster
employment and development. The commitment to trade cooperation
hints at a willingness to build bridges for mutual benefit.
Navigating the complexities of the Sino-U.S. relationship is no
facile task. The recent U.S.-China Economic and Security Review
Commission's 2023 report and biased media narratives underscore the
entrenched challenges.
Economic matters took center stage at the summit as well, with a
commitment to convene the first vice-ministerial level dialogue on
trade and commerce in the first quarter of 2024. The emphasis on
removing trade and investment barriers reflects a shared interest
in fostering economic cooperation. Both sides expressed willingness
to work together to implement the consensus reached during their
leaders' meeting, signaling a potential shift toward more
constructive economic engagement.
The strategic security consultations between China and Russia,
immediately following the talks with the United States, are
indicative of China's efforts to engage major countries in a
constructive manner. In an era marked by global turmoil and
economic recovery challenges post-pandemic, China appears committed
to shaping relations with influential nations to stabilize the
Asia-Pacific region.
The depth and intensity of the discussions, spanning multiple
rounds and various international locations, reflect the gravity of
the issues at hand. China's proactive approach to shaping
major-country diplomacy, particularly in the context of the
Asia-Pacific region, underscores its commitment to injecting
positivity and certainty into the international arena. The emphasis
on regular two-way dialogues with influential nations reflects a
strategic effort to contribute to an improved international
order.
One of the key issues addressed in the talks was the Taiwan
question, which remains a crucial and sensitive matter in Sino-US
relations. President Xi emphasized the principle that both sides of
the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, highlighting China's stance
on opposing any moves toward disrupting the status quo. Any U.S.
action that infringes upon this red line risks not only strained
diplomatic ties but also threatens to disrupt the fragile
equilibrium of Sino-U.S. friendship.
President Xi outlined the "Five Pillars" for bilateral ties,
providing a strategic roadmap. Right perception, effective
management of disagreements, mutually beneficial cooperation,
shared responsibilities as major countries, and promotion of
people-to-people exchanges serve as the foundation. These pillars,
if embraced and implemented, offer a holistic approach to building
a sustainable and constructive relationship.
The outcomes of the talks with the United States include agreements
on three specific consultations: Asia-Pacific region, maritime
affairs, and foreign policy. Important step was agreeing on
Fentanyl and the drug trafficking related matters. These areas of
focus suggest a commitment to addressing regional and global
challenges collaboratively. The discussions on the Ukraine crisis
and the Korean Peninsula further emphasize the broader scope of
China's diplomatic efforts.
The China-Russia strategic security consultations, a routine
activity within an established framework, demonstrate the depth of
the evolving comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two
nations. China's ambassador to Russia highlighted the significance
of this cooperation as a "mainstay" for maintaining international
peace and security, indicating the far-reaching impact of
China-Russia relations.
The renewed emphasis on people-to-people exchanges and reducing
negative factors hindering such interactions aligns with China's
acknowledgment of the foundational role of the people in bilateral
relations. The reference to the role of people in shaping, writing,
and creating the future of China-US relations underscores a
commitment to inclusive and mutually beneficial engagement.
The Xi-Biden summit was more than a diplomatic formality; it was
a strategic recalibration with far-reaching implications. The
achievements – from climate cooperation to economic dialogues –
offer a glimpse into the potential of Sino-U.S. relations. Yet,
challenges persist, and the road ahead demands careful navigation.
The international community, in this moment of geopolitical flux,
looks to China and the U.S. not just as economic powerhouses but as
architects of global stability. The Xi-Biden meeting, with its
strategic depth and comprehensive agenda, exemplifies the power of
diplomatic dialogue in shaping the future of nations and the world
at large.
*The writer is the Founder of Friends of BRI Forum and
Advisor to Pakistan Research Center, Hebei Normal University,
China.
MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107453466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.