Japanese Military Conducted Drill To Defend Remote Island

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japan's Self-Defence Forces carried out an exercise to retake
control of Tokunoshima Island (Kagoshima Prefecture), located in
the southwest of the Japanese Islands in the northern Ryukyu
Islands, according to The Japan Times, Azernews reports.
The manoeuvres were the conclusion of a series of 11-day 05JX
national exercises aimed at demonstrating the Self-Defence Forces'
readiness to defend the country's territory and its infrastructure,
including nuclear power plants.
During the Tokunoshima exercise, the Japanese military had to
dislodge the troops of a notional enemy occupying the island.
Soldiers of the Ground Self-Defence Force landed on the island from
amphibious assault vehicles launched from two ships. Other troops
arrived on the island in inflatable rubber boats, and heavy
equipment was delivered by hovercraft.
The Japan Times explains that Japanese authorities consider
Tokunoshima Island vulnerable in the event of a conflict with the
PRC. Amid Tokyo's growing tensions with Russia, China and the DPRK,
as well as increased defence spending, Japan is likely to conduct
military exercises more frequently and on a larger scale, the
publication adds.
