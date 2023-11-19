Islamic Cultural Body Deplores Israeli Shelling Of Gaza Schools

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on Sunday "strongly" condemned Israeli bombardments on a pair of schools in the Gaza Strip, leaving scores of people either dead or injured.

The "aggressive tendencies" of Israeli occupation forces and their "indiscriminate" targeting of healthcare and educational facilities alike are blatant violations of international laws and principles, the Morocco-based bloc said in a statement.

The international community's "silence" over these "vicious acts" perpetrated by Israeli forces is no longer acceptable, the statement underlined, calling for maximum protection of the Palestinians.

Israeli air strikes on Saturday targeted schools run by a UN agency that provides aid for the Palestinians, tens of whom were killed or wounded by the attacks. (end)

