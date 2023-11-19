ASE Closes Trading On Lower Note

Amman, November 19 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's trading session .02 per cent down at 2,640 points.Two-point-eight million shares were traded through 2.8 transactions at a trading value of JD2.5 million.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.