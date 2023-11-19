AABU, Mexican Envoy Talk Academic Cooperation Frameworks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Nov. 19 (Petra) -President of Al al-Bayt University (AABU), Dr. Osama Nusair, on Sunday discussed with Mexican Ambassador to Jordan, Roberto Rodriguez-Hernandez, and the accompanying delegation, frameworks for joint academic and cultural cooperation.Nusair reviewed the AABU's "ambitious" future programs and plans, stressing importance of cultural and scientific exchange between the two sides.Meanwhile, the Mexican envoy praised the university's "high" level, highlighting importance of achieving joint cooperation in several fields and specializations and promoting mutual cultural exchange and scientific research.During his visit, the envoy gave an introductory lecture to students of Spanish Language Department on Mexico's civilization, history, culture, customs and traditions.