White House Denies Agreement Between Hamas, Israel For Truce

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, November 19 (Petra) -- The White House on Sunday denied a US-brokered agreement between Israel and Hamas that would allow for the release of dozens of Israeli prisoners in besieged Gaza in exchange for a five-day truce.According to the Washington Times, White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson wrote on X, previously Twitter, in response to a Washington Post report about an initial agreement, "We have not reached an agreement yet, but we continue to work hard to reach an agreement."On Saturday, the Washington Post reported from "informed sources" that Israel and Hamas had reached a preliminary agreement with American mediation that would release dozens of Israeli prisoners held in the embattled enclave in exchange for a cessation of hostilities for five days.It reported that the release of the hostages may begin within days and lead to the first stop in the current conflict in Gaza if the detailed 6-page agreement is adhered to.