KAFD Launches 19Th Research And Creativity Support Project For University Students

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) - The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) on Sunday launched the 19th edition of the Research and Creativity Support Project for University Students, to provide financial and technical support to Jordanian university students.This assistance seeks to implement the participants' projects and research initiatives, which primarily aim to provide practical solutions to national problems and challenges, according to a KAFD statement.KAFD noted the project is based on supporting "qualitative, applicable and sustainable" enterprises and research initiatives, or others that achieve a patent, or contribute to solving a problem facing the society, in accordance with the project's 2022 development plan and in line with outcomes of Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) for Entrepreneurship and Creativity Axis.Additionally, the project aims to contribute to creating a "productive and effective" scientific and educational society and disseminate "positive" competition among university students, which stimulates them to enhance their scientific and practical skills and support sustainable development by raising level of human resources and developing higher education to rely on creative projects and research.University students can apply for support for their projects through the link: kafd) until next December 4 and winning projects receive financial support of up to JD5,000, KAFD said.Launched in 2004, the project is implemented in partnership with Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) and offered support for 380 graduation and research projects, providing 1,624 direct and indirect opportunities.