Awqaf Minister Opens Mosques For Shelter During Wet Air-Mass

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Dr. Mohammed Khalaileh, on Sunday directed Jordan's mosques to open as shelter centers during the current weather conditions.
In a circular, the minister decided to use all empty residences of the mosques' employees countrywide as centers to shelter stranded people, or others exposed to any possible damage during the wet air mass that began to affect the Kingdom.
MENAFN19112023000117011021ID1107453403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.