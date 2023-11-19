Awqaf Minister Opens Mosques For Shelter During Wet Air-Mass

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Dr. Mohammed Khalaileh, on Sunday directed Jordan's mosques to open as shelter centers during the current weather conditions.In a circular, the minister decided to use all empty residences of the mosques' employees countrywide as centers to shelter stranded people, or others exposed to any possible damage during the wet air mass that began to affect the Kingdom.